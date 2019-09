A 16-year-old female was at Walmart with her parents Tuesday evening when she stole the family vehicle, according to Alice Police Chief Aniceto "Cheto" Perez.

The vehicle is a red 2017 Ford Fusion with a license plate number of JSH8612.

Police have notified law enforcement agencies around the Alice area to be on the lookout for the vehicle and the juvenile.

Anyone who sees the vehicle is urged to call 9-1-1 immediately.