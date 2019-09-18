Following months of threats, more than 80,000 Kaiser Permanente workers plan to stage a seven-day unfair labor practices strike beginning Oct. 14.

The move will affect employees in six states and the District of Columbia who are represented by the Coalition of Kaiser Permanente Unions. Picket lines will be set up at Kaiser Permanente hospitals, medical office buildings and other facilities in California, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Maryland, Virginia and Washington, D.C.

In a statement issued Tuesday, Kaiser said the strike announcement was abrupt, although union representatives had been warning of such action for months.

“While the Kaiser Permanente management team was actively engaged in negotiations at the bargaining table yesterday, SEIU-UHW released a strike announcement – an overt effort to gain leverage in bargaining,” the healthcare giant said.

The company added it is “preparing to deal with all scenarios” to make sure its members are cared for.

From X-ray techs to housekeepers

Employees who plan to strike range from optometrists, X-ray technicians and licensed vocational nurses to surgical technicians, phlebotomists and housekeepers, among hundreds of other positions. There are roughly 38,000 SEIU-UHW members working for Kaiser in California.

The Kaiser strike will be the largest since more than 185,000 Teamsters staged a 16-day walkout against United Parcel Service in 1997, a move that cost the shipping firm hundreds of millions of dollars.

“We believe the only way to ensure our patients get the best care is to take this step,” Eric Jines, a radiologic technologist at Kaiser Permanente in Los Angeles, said. “Our goal is to get Kaiser to stop committing unfair labor practices and get back on track as the best place to work and get care.”

The workers’ national contract expired Sept. 30, and in December the National Labor Relations Board charged the healthcare giant with failing to bargain in good faith and wrongly tying collective bargaining negotiations to a ban on political activity, including picketing the company.

What they are seeking

Kaiser employees are seeking higher wages “that can support middle-class families,” assurance of adequate staffing, compassionate use of technology and a worker/management partnership that will bargain in good faith.

They also allege Kaiser is destroying good jobs and quality care by outsourcing jobs to companies that pay lower wages and provide fewer benefits. Hundreds of jobs have already been outsourced in California, union representatives said, including parking lot attendants, shuttle drivers, couriers and warehouse workers.

Kaiser’s offer

Kaiser presented an offer in early August that includes annual increases of 3% each year through 2022 for employees in Northern and Southern California. It preserves their existing defined pension plan along with other retirement benefits and proposes a program that would address the national shortage of health care workers.

The offer also includes a more robust tuition reimbursement program for employees and rewards workers for increasing their use of mail-order prescriptions.

More than 37,000 Kaiser employees — or 98% of California workers — approved the strike in voting done July 31 through Aug. 11. The remainder of the 80,000 employees cast their votes through mid-September.

Kaiser last week presented a “best, last and final” offer to 4,000 Southern California employees, members of the National Union of Healthcare Workers (NUHW) who work as mental healthcare workers, dietitians, audiologists and nurse educators.