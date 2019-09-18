Stephenville resident and World Champion Bareback rider Clint Corey will join seven up-and-coming rodeo riders as their personal mentor to help them achieve world champion rodeo status in a new television pitch for a major network.

About “Cowboy Up”

Cowboy UP is a lifestyle/Docu-Series that will highlight the world of cowboys and rodeo.

World Champion Bareback rider Clint. C. Corey will be a mentor to seven unique riders each season. He will show them the path to success in the competitive world of bareback riding.

We will watch as he trains each rider, all the while learning the backstory for each character. These are real people who are on the rise in the rodeo world, each with their own dreams and challenges. All have unique, engaging personalities that will appeal to a large spectrum of audience members.

About Clint C. Corey

Known as much for his positive attitude as for his accomplishments, Corey has produced one of the most consistently high-level careers in the history of Pro Rodeo.

Born Nov. 29, 1961, Corey joined the International Professional Rodeo Association in 1981 where he won a world title and the average title in the bareback riding.

In 1984, he joined the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association where he went 18 times to the WNFR, won a world championship in bareback riding in 1991 and the WNFR average championship at the age of 40 in 2001.

He has won the Columbia River Circuit title 12 consecutive times between 1989-2000 and the Dodge National Circuit Finals Rodeo (DNCFR) three times in 1981, 1991 and 1997, making him the only rough stock cowboy in event history to have claimed three titles. Corey has always been passionate about rodeo because he’s doing what he wanted to do. After retiring from riding in 2004, Corey was inducted into the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame.

Now, Corey wants to pass on his knowledge and skills by mentoring up-and-coming athletes in the bareback riding to help them achieve their dreams.

The cast has been selected and has already started filming in and around Stephenville, and will continue filming throughout the week until Sept. 21.

The project is funded privately and donations are accepted at http://www.cowboyup-america.com/.

For more information, contact Gail Tassell at tassellg@gmail.com or call Cowboy Up office at 254-401-1410.