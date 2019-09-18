Wednesday forecast for Austin: Tropical Depression Imelda, downgraded from a tropical storm after it came ashore Tuesday near Freeport on the Texas Gulf Coast, was expected to produce heavy rainfall and possibly flash flooding in East Texas, with minimal impact on Central Texas and the Austin area.

The National Weather Service said early Wednesday that flash flood watches were in effect for southeast portions of Texas and the southwest corner of Louisiana.

Meanwhile in Austin, we can look forward to only a 30% chance of rain after 1 p.m. under partly sunny skies. With the increased cloud cover, temperatures are finally settling into more seasonable levels for September, with Wednesday's high reaching only 92 degrees. The month had recorded a historic 13 days of triple-digit temperatures, most recently hitting 101 on Monday.

Low rain chances will continue through the evening amid partly cloudy skies, as overnight temperatures slip to as low as 75, the weather service said.

Thursday's forecast calls for a 60% chance of rain — the highest potential for storms all this week — mainly after 1 p.m. But unlike the potential flooding expected in East Texas, any rainfall amounts in the Austin area likely won't be much higher than a few tenths of an inch, forecasters say.

Otherwise, expect partly sunny skies Thursday with temperatures reaching 95 degrees, but increased humidity could make it feel more like 105. The evening still has a 40% chance of rain with temperatures cooling to around 76 degrees.

The weather service's extended forecast includes a lingering chance of rain into the weekend with temperatures easing into the low 90s:

Friday: A 40% chance of rain, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 93. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 75.

Saturday: A 30% chance of rain, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 91. At night, mostly cloudy with a low around 74.

Sunday: A 20% chance of rain, otherwise partly sunny with a high near 93. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 73.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 94. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 74.