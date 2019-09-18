The Bastrop City Council indicated little interest on Tuesday night in continuing with a $1.3 million trail project designed to connect central Bastrop with the Bastrop State Park after the Texas Department of Transportation flagged the project over how it might interfere with TxDOT's right-of-way.

Last month, TxDOT Engineer Diana Schulze sent the city a letter following a July meeting between the highway department and the city in which the department expressed concerns for the trail’s planned route.

“TxDOT feels that this has potential to be a great project but suggests the city evaluate alternative alignments that do not pose as many safety challenges,” the letter read.

Seeing no way to design the project around TxDOT's concerns, the Bastrop City Council expressed little support in continuing the project after realizing that the trail may pose pedestrian safety issues at the Texas 95 and Chestnut Street intersection and would interfere with TxDOT's right-of-way along Texas 21.

"This is not anything I’m interested in spending any more of the city’s money on, period,” Mayor Pro Tem Lyle Nelson said Tuesday night.

The proposed trail route would connect the city to Bastrop State Park via a 1.8-mile sidewalk system that would begin at the intersection of Texas 95 and Chestnut Street and run east along Texas 21 toward the state park. The project has been in the works since 2014 and was expected to break ground this year.

So far, the city has spent around $115,000 on the project. In March 2018, the city awarded a $173,000 contract to MWM DesignGroup, an Austin based architecture firm, to lead the design and engineering of the project.

Brad Wheelis, a spokesperson for the highway department, expanded on the issues stated in TxDOT's letter: The intersection at Texas 95 and Chestnut Street has high traffic and may not be safe for added pedestrians; the steepness of Texas 21 may present safety issues for pedestrians; the planned route is within TxDOT’s right-of-way and could impede future expansion of Texas 21; and the area is within the Houston Toad habitat and is environmentally sensitive.

The trail, known as the State Park Trail Project, was to be primarily funded through a $1.04 million grant from the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization. The city was slated to contribute $260,000 to the project.

The City Council said Tuesday that the CAMPO grant would likely be returned to the regional planning organization as it was awarded to the city specifically for the trail project.

The City Council is still required to scrap the project through a formal vote at a future council meeting.