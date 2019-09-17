Volunteers with the League of Women Voters will register voters at several locations over the next two weeks in honor of National Voter Registration Day Sept. 24.

According to a news release, the goals for these registration days are to enable people who are not already registered and those who need to update their information to do so in time for the Texas Constitutional Amendments Election on Nov. 5 as well as the primary election in March 2020.

First, volunteer Deputy Registrars will register voters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday (Sept. 21) at the United Supermarkets location at 3400 River Rd., and the Amigos location at 3300 I-40 E.

Next, volunteers will register voters on Tuesday, Sept. 24, which serves as National Voter Registration Day, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Santa Fe Building, located at the intersection of 9th St. and Polk St.

Lastly, members of the League of Women Voters will register voters from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28 at the United Supermarkets location at 4701 S. Washington St. and the United Supermarkets location at 5807 S. 45th St.

“The League of Women Voters is joining with other groups across the country on National Voter Registration Day with the goal of reaching and registering more than a quarter million voters that day,” Amarillo League of Women Voters President Sonya Letson said. “This is a huge nonpartisan effort to give every citizen the opportunity to help elect our leaders and make decisions affecting our everyday lives.”

The league will be publishing voters guides in October which gives explanations of the 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

For more information, visit the league’s website at www.lwvtexas.org/local/amarillo.