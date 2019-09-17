Former NFL player Max Anderson returned to Smithville on Friday to a hometown hero’s welcome at Smithville High School.

The 74-year-old former Buffalo Bills running back and kick returner was invited to the school and Friday night football game against Columbus to be honored and recognized for his accomplishments while in high school, college and in the NFL. He is the only athlete from Smithville to play in the NFL, officials said.

Anderson graduated from Mary A. Brown High School, Smithville’s school for African Americans during segregation, in 1964. He attended Arizona State University, where he played football and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in education in 1968. He was then drafted in 1968 by the Bills in the fifth round.

Anderson was part of Smithville’s football to team that won the 1963 state championship, the only time Smithville has won the title. On Friday, the high school welcomed Anderson during a pep rally at the school’s gym.

Amid the cheers and applause, Anderson gave the students advice: be committed to yourselves to do the best you can, always be a team player, and get an education.

“No matter how great of an athlete you are, if something happens — you get an injury or competition pushes you out of the game — you can always fall back on that education,” Anderson told the Times. “It may not pay the money you want, but you can get a job. You can’t play sports all your life. And I know that, I’m a living witness.”

Anderson’s two-year career with the NFL came to an abrupt halt after suffering a knee injury that kept him out of most of the season in 1969.

When he was drafted in 1968, he had just come off a stellar senior year at Arizona State, where he ran for 1188 yards on 191 carries with 10 touchdowns. He finished third in the country in rushing.

He was picked to play in the 1968 college All-Star game against the Chicago Bears, which boasted Gale Sayers and other superstars within its roster.

After completing his first season with the Bills, Anderson was named the team’s rookie of the year. But in 1969, he suffered a knee injury. He said he tore ligaments and cartilage and had to sit out most of the season.

OJ Simpson was drafted to the Bills in 1969 and he and Anderson would rotate during games. Anderson said that during the team’s second game of the 1969 season, he had completed his rotation and it was Simpson’s turn on the field, when Simpson broke a shoestring so Anderson was called back to the field. That’s when Anderson was injured, he said.

“In my opinion, that injury, because of the timing — I hurt my knee on OJ’s shift — I think it was meant for me to get hurt and get out of football and do something else, so I didn’t ever look back,” Anderson said. “I just took it as a warning sign, got healed and left; went on and kept living.”

After football, Anderson taught for a year before joining Motorola for a National Alliance of Businessmen program that took him to minority neighborhoods to talk to kids and encourage them to seek an education and pursue their dreams. Anderson said he excelled at his job and Motorola offered him a position as recruiter. He worked for Motorola for six years before joining Intel as a recruiter for about 11 years. He then worked a few years as a recruiter for National Cash Registers, before spending 15 years in loss prevention for Bashas, a grocery store chain. Anderson retired three years ago.

He lives in Arizona with his wife, Iris. Together, the couple has four kids and six grandchildren.

Friday was the first time Anderson had been back to Smithville in 24 years. He was born in Stockton, Calif., and moved to Smithville when he was 8 years old to live with his grandmother, who he credits for helping him become successful in his endeavors.

He said coaches along his career, such as his high school coach Jimmie Emanuel and Arizona State coach Frank Kush helped shape him into the person he became.

Anderson remembered Kush as being tough but encouraging. “He cursed me out but he hugged me in the evening. ‘I love you but I got to push you,’” Anderson remembered Kush telling him.

“I had people that I knew they believed in me and they cared for me because they pushed me,” he said.

At Friday's game, Anderson performed the coin toss. Smithville ultimately lost the game to Columbus 33-14, bringing its record thus far this season to 2-1.