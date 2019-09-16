A Stephenville man has been charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child - a first degree felony - following a victim’s outcry made to police on Aug. 31.

Brandon Lee, 38, was arrested Saturday morning at the Erath County Jail where he turned himself in to authorities.

Stephenville Police Chief Jason King declined to give details about the arrest citing the ongoing investigation and sensitivity of the case.

“The victim was younger than 14 when the allegations occurred,” King said. “We conducted an investigation and met with the district attorney, and then a warrant was issued for Mr. Lee.”

Lee was released from the Erath County Jail after posting a $50,000 bond.