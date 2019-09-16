Local musicians Carroll Parham and Debbie Bridgewater headline Tarleton State University’s annual Dinner in the Stacks set Saturday, Sept. 28.

Hosted by the Friends of the Dick Smith Library, this year’s event begins with appetizers at 6:30 p.m. in the library’s foyer followed by dinner in the stacks at 7.

Parham and Bridgewater teach fiddle, mandolin, guitar, banjo, dobro, bass, dulcimer, piano, steel guitar and voice at Fiddlesticks Music in Stephenville.

Throughout his career, Parham worked with some of the most recognizable names in country music, including Hank Thompson and Bob Wills.

Besides playing, Parham produced music locally at the Cross Timbers Country Opry for more than 30 years and hosted radio shows in the area.

Tickets for Dinner in the Stacks are available online at http://tarletonstate.us/friendsofthelibraryandat the Dick Smith Library. Deadline to purchase tickets is noon Wednesday, Sept. 25.

Cost for Friends of the Library is $20. Non-members pay $25. Tickets will not be available at the door.