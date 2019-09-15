Erath County Habitat for Humanity will host A Voice for Habitat 2019 Singing Competition at Twisted J Live on Friday, Oct. 4.

On Sept. 8, ECHH hosted its first round of live auditions. Contestants performed a song of their choice for a panel of judges in hopes of making it to the final live round on Oct. 4.

The auditions included 22 contestants each filled with talent.

After each performer finished, the judges went over the scoring and picked the top 12 finalists, which include Jodi Amos, Kyla Carter, Rissa Cole, Rowdy Decker, Andrew Dolan, Kayci Fair, Sean Gooding, Cooper Moring, Brooklyn Richmond, The Rugged Outlaws, Tag Thomas and Rehme Sutton Thompson.

Those who moved onto the final round will get a chance to win $1,000, have a song professionally recorded by Melody Mountain Studios, and be an opening act at a Twisted J Live show.

Other prizes include $500 for second place and $250 for third.

To purchase tickets for the live show on Oct. 4 visit www.erathcountyhabitatforhumanity.org or their Facebook page @AVoiceforHabitat.

The fans of the contestants also get to have “A Voice for Habitat” through the people’s choice judging. Now that the finalists have been determined for the live show on Oct. 4, fans can vote for their favorite contestant on the Erath County Habitat for Humanity website. Voting will be done by donation under the name of the finalist of their choice. The people's choice judging will count as 25% of the final score for each finalist and will close shortly after the final performance. Donations are tax deductible. There is no maximum limit to the amount any one person can donate, nor a limit on the number of times anyone may vote.

Erath County Habitat for Humanity is excited to be one step closer to the final round of A Voice for Habitat Singing Competition. They are ready to finally bring this exciting show to the people of Stephenville and to show off all the talent that the finalist contestants have to offer. All support for this event will benefit the work that Habitat for Humanity does for the Erath County communities.