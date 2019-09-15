We had a good question come up this week during meetings with our community advisory boards: Do readers know they can contribute not only letters to the editor, but also to the op-ed page? The answer varied in degrees of uncertainty, so this space today is devoted to a more thorough reply.

In short, we’re always interested in local voices and local opinions. My personal hope is the op-ed page would each week be filled with the views of people who make their home here. By the way, that’s not relegated to purely elected officials and high-profile citizens. Some of the pieces are by “important” people; that’s my word, not theirs. And some of the pieces are by people who have something important to say, but say it in a thoughtful (read: not all-caps) way.

Yes, we will run op-ed pieces from the mayor or local university president because we’re in the business of providing information, and elected leaders and university presidents understand we’re a conduit for them to connect their messages to the community. In some cases, we have asked for an op-ed. In other cases, we’ve been approached to consider publishing one.

By the same token, my personal philosophy is to try and have as many different voices as possible. We have talented contributors now. In some cases, these appear on a regular basis. I’ve reached out to people and agencies and told them space is available on the op-ed page. Most of the time, people respond. Surprisingly, some haven’t.

I say “surprisingly” because there’s not a lot of heavy lifting involved. Write a 600- or so word article about your cause or belief and email it to me before 10 a.m. Friday. We like to have a photo of the author and typically include a one-sentence biographical identifier at the end of the piece.

If it’s something we’ve solicited, we will have space for it in the printed product and online. If it’s not, it will depend. More on that in a moment.

In my perfect world, it would be nice to receive regular op-eds from representatives of the arts community, local nonprofit agencies, faculty, administrators and students at local institutions of higher education, and so-called “everyday” people who have thoughtful, reasonable things to say about the issues of the day. The op-ed page, in some respects, should reflect the pulse of the community through multiple lenses.

As I have communicated to our advisory groups, we are more interested in “light” than “heat,” and we understand that runs counter to some popular approaches in other corners of the media today. Despite what some may think, arguing has not become the national pastime. A couple of friends have told me recently they’re no longer engaged in social media for the primary reason that they found themselves getting into online arguments with people they didn’t know.

Today's unsolicited advice: Life is just too short.

Name-calling, character assassination and unsubstantiated conjecture really should have no place on the op-ed page. Someone’s emotionally charged take regarding an elected official, civic leader or hot-button issue will play better on their personal Facebook page or other social media applications where they can be assured of a reception that might be equal parts adulation and abhorrence.

As we were gently reminded during a meeting not that long ago with an elected official, the local newspaper (and it associated products) represent a significant community microphone, and it’s our responsibility to exercise due diligence when it comes to determining who will have access to it.

That’s a fancy way of saying this: We reserve the right to determine what is published in the spaces we’re responsible for, and we reserve the right to edit all submissions. That’s a pretty standard disclaimer. We don't publish everything we receive. Likewise, we don’t promise someone that what they’ve submitted will run on a guaranteed date. Hopefully, it will run as scheduled, but we never know what the news of the day will bring, and sometimes breaking news has a ripple effect on subsequent content and story play – some is relocated, some is held for another day and some is rendered no longer relevant.

The local newspaper, we believe, profits (not monetarily) from presenting different viewpoints for community consumption. Too many times, though, the first voices to speak up are typically at the far ends of the spectrum and not representative of the majority – even in,and especially in, these politically charged times.

Obviously, we must have some processes in place when it comes to pushing someone’s thoughts into the public domain. In the months ahead, we hope to see more people contribute to the pages of this paper with thoughtful pieces that will shine light on meaningful topics and spark community dialogue – in a good way.

Feel free to email me at dhensley@lubbockonline.com. Typically, I try to respond and let people know we’ve received their submission. As always, we're grateful to our community advisory board members for the time and insights they provide us.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.