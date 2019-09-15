TUCSON, Ariz. — Texas Tech glimpsed a perfect record in non-conference play, the ideal springboard to send Matt Wells into a rugged Big 12 opener coming up in two weeks at Oklahoma.

That vision vanished in a hurry.

Arizona running back Gary Brightwell capped two long second-half scoring drives with 1-yard touchdowns and the Wildcats beat Texas Tech 28-14 Saturday night, dealing Wells his first loss as Red Raiders coach.

Arizona trailed 14-13 after an Alan Bowman touchdown pass to McLane Mannix late in the third quarter, but the Wildcats answered with a 14-play, 87-yard march and a 13-play, 99-yarder. The TDs came at the 14:57 and 4:05 marks of the fourth quarter.

"It was a one-possession game all the way down to about he middle of the fourth quarter," Wells said. "Tough game. Physical game. I thought we played pretty well on defense all the way up until that drive.

"And then truth be told, they imposed their will on us. That's tough to take."

The outcome left both teams at 2-1.

Tech easily bottled up Montana State and Texas-El Paso in its first two games, but Arizona mustered 499 yards and converted 15 of 21 third downs.

In an eventful second half, Arizona took a 20-14 lead when Brightwell went over from the 1 on third and goal.

That capped a 14-play drive in which Tech had a sack and three other tackles for loss. The Red Raiders also gave the Wildcats a break by having 12 men on the field for a failed third-down play.

After all that, Wildcats quarterback Khalil Tate beat Tech cornerback Zech McPhearson over the top with a 47-yard pass to Cedric Peterson and Brightwell cashed in the chance three plays later.

That was Arizona's counterpunch after Tech swung the momentum with an 8-yard scoring pass from Bowman to Mannix on third-and-goal. The combo also connected on the first play of the possession for a 66-yard gain to the Arizona 20.

The series before ended with Wildcats linebacker Tony Fields driving Bowman hard into the Arizona Stadium turf on his left shoulder. Thoughts of another Bowman injury flashed through Tech fans' minds as the sophomore quarterback headed to the locker room and backup Jackson Tyner began throwing.

But Bowman was quickly back out on the sideline warming up, and he returned as soon as the Red Raiders got the ball back.

Wells commended him after the game.

"Just proud of him," Wells said. "The guy was in pain. He's hurting and he fought his butt off and tried to help give us a chance to win."

Bowman finished with 311 yards on 30-for-55 passing. But he had two costly interceptions early — one on a miscommunication with T.J. Vasher on a throw to the end zone — and the offense as a whole was spotty.

"I thought offensively we played well at times; it just wasn't consistent enough," Wells said. "It was like, we played well. Then we have a rush for zero, an incomplete pass and you're looking at third-and-10. That happened to us a few times just past the 50.

"The consistency of it is just not there yet."

Tech's first four series ended with two punts and two interceptions, and the interceptions stung. Lorenzo Burns picked off Bowman in the end zone on first down from the Arizona 30. Anthony Pandy picked him off on first down from the Arizona 40.

After the latter, however, the Wildcats gave it right back. Tate and running back J.J. Taylor missed an exchange, and Tech linebacker Jordyn Brooks out-wrestled Tate for the loose ball at the Tech 49.

Four plays later, Bowman hit Vasher for 39 yards to the 1, and SaRodorick Thompson punched it in from there in the last minute of the first quarter. Vasher lunged out to catch Bowman's throw deep down the right sideline, and side judge Lo Van Pham from the Big 12 crew ruled it a catch. Vasher's right forearm and elbow hit just in bounds, and it stood on review.

On the last play of the quarter, Arizona beat a blitz on third-and-4 with a screen pass to Bam Smith that went for 46 yards. The play broke big when Douglas Coleman missed the first tackle chance, and the Tech safety finally chased down Smith at the Tech 23.

Four plays later, Tate connected with Stanley Berryhill for a 12-yard touchdown.

Two series after that, Tate popped an 84-yard touchdown run. It simultaneously put the senior over 2,000 yards career rushing and it was the longest run of his career. Two years ago, Tate led FBS players with five runs of 70 or more yards.

The two teams traded missed opportunities the rest of the half. Arizona defensive end Jalen Harris nailed holder Mark Richardson trying to run on a fake field goal, and Wildcats kicker Lucas Havrisik missed from 51 yards.

Late in the half, Coleman intercepted his second pass of the night at the Arizona 40. But Big 12 referee Mike Defee flagged Coleman for unsportsmanlike conduct, pushing Tech back into its own territory, and the Red Raiders couldn't do anything with it in the last 17 seconds.

Tech is idle this coming week before opening the Big 12 schedule Sept. 28 at Oklahoma.