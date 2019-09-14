Tahiti Tan was a repeat winner in this year’s Best of Erath contest, once again being named as the top tanning salon in the area. The E-T sat down with owner Kayla Vanden Berge to talk about the business and how you can keep a healthy glow all year long.

Here’s a few fun facts we learned about Tahiti Tan.

1. Tahiti Tan boasts 13 UVA tanning beds as well as two VersaPro booths that seamlessly spray on that golden glow that will keep you looking like you just returned from Mexico.

2. With proper care like using good moisturizers, staying out of chlorine, avoiding hot showers (and patting dry), spray tans can last up to 10 days.

3. The holiday season is the peak time to get a spray tan. Prom season is high on the list as well.

4. Tahiti Tan sells a wide-range of products. Its best-selling item is Tekton “optimizer,” a moisturizing bronzer that keeps skin looking great. It costs about $90.

5. Kayla purchased Tahiti Tan in 2012. It’s open from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 8 a.m.-7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

6. Tahiti Tan has weekly specials with discounts on merchandise and tanning packages. On Wednesdays customers get 50% off on packages of 10 tans.

7. Fall will bring new specials and options for services, so keep your eyes open in the coming weeks.

8. The majority of employees at Tahiti Tan are Tarleton students. The salon is a Texan Club member and member of the Stephenville Downtown Merchants Association.