HOUSTON — Texas Southern University, a historically black school with an enrollment that just brushes 10,000 students, has in the past fallen in the shadow of some of the state’s larger, wealthier universities.

On Thursday, the campus will play host to 10 Democratic presidential candidates as they make their cases for the Oval Office. For Texas Southern, it’s an unparalleled chance to raise its reputation around the country.

For Democrats, who hope to make Texas an electoral battleground for the first time in more than two decades, it’s a chance to make their case to voters of color, who likely will play a critical role nationally in the 2020 election. But even as many at TSU are preparing for the national focus, others are skeptical of candidates’ abilities to connect with black voters.

“The debates will help put us on the map,” said TSU senior Jourdyn Wilson, a member of the campus chapter of College Democrats. “But Democrats have to show us that they actually care about us.”

TSU began as the Houston Colored Junior College in 1927 with a starting enrollment of 300 students. In the following years, its name was changed to Houston College for Negroes, and then Texas State University for Negroes in 1947, when it first received state funding. In 1951, it became Texas Southern University. The school boasts several notable alumni including state Rep. Senfronia Thompson, D-Houston, Democratic Harris County Commissioner and former state Sen. Rodney Ellis, and U.S. Rep. Al Green, D-Houston, who is perhaps best known for his campaign to impeach President Donald Trump.

On Wednesday, the campus carried on with class as usual as debate preparations began to swing into gear. Michael Adams, chairman of TSU’s political science department, said he shares many of his students’ excitement for the debates. Between the school’s rich political history, its status as a historically black university and its location in one of the country’s most diverse cities, Adams said it’s an ideal spot to host the candidates.

“Texas is a battleground,” Adams said. “But Democrats this year need to be tenacious.”

Black voter turnout



Coming on the heels of the 2018 midterm election, when Democrats knocked off two GOP members of Congress, two GOP state senators and 12 Republican Texas House members, the party is on the offensive heading into 2020. Polls have shown a tight race in Texas between Trump and the leading Democratic candidates.

This week, Texas Democrats released a document titled “Path to victory,” detailing plans to register to vote hundreds of thousands of Texans, including people of color, before the 2020 election. Increasing voter turnout in Texas, consistently among the lowest in the nation, is seen as critical to Democratic success in Texas.

“Texas is not a red state,” Ellis said. “It's a blue state that does not vote.”

“The black vote has played a very significant role, and I think (Democrats) are trying to make sure that it doesn’t get fragmented,” Thompson said. “A lot of us who were supporting Hillary tried to get them to turn that corner and recognize we’re all one family now, but they couldn’t get there.”

An early look at the 2020 national electorate from the Pew Research Center suggests that nonwhite voters will account for a third of eligible voters — their largest share ever.

Debate watchers can expect to see the presidential candidates making a point of appealing to black voters, whose participation nationally fell 6 percentage points from 2012 to 2016. In Texas, black voter turnout declined at a similar rate.

Many Democratic candidates already have pledged billions of dollars in federal funding for historically black colleges and universities, should they win the presidency. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., has pledged the most at $60 billion; part of what her campaign calls her “black agenda.”

Education focus

Some young black voters, however, say they are wary of her record incarcerating black people as a prosecutor in California. Wilson said she tends to veer toward U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Bernie Sanders of Vermont, leading candidates who have progressive plans for health care and education.

But, as Adams is quick to point out, former Vice President Joe Biden, who offers more centrist politics, is the most popular with Texas voters and many black voters.

Gun control, climate change, criminal justice reform and health care are expected to be some of the major issues candidates touch on Thursday night. Ellis said he expects candidates to focus on education as well. He said choosing TSU is a signal that Democrats are ready to focus on improving the lives of African Americans.

“I think they chose an HBCU (historically black college and university), knowing that a good part of the success of the future of our country depends on getting people of color into the mainstream of economic life,” he said. “And the best way is education.”