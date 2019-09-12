Another installment of the Pickers and Poets Songwriter Series is coming up at Lookout Bar and Grill at Legends Golf Course from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Craig Clifford hosts the events as a spin-off of the book he co-edited, Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Songwriters of Texas. Most of these shows have been "song swaps," including one with Jon Young and another with Courtney Patton.

But Saturday’s event will be a full-fledged duo acoustic show, featuring Clifford with his nephew Kyle Derr.

Clifford and Derr have been collaborating on acoustic shows and recordings for a number of years, including a show at the Saxon Pub in Austin.

Derr is an accomplished acoustic guitarist with a finger-picking style that harkens back to the era of Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and David Rodriguez, as well as a great harmony singer and lead vocalist.

Myth or reality, some people say that the two voices blend so well because of the family connection.

Songs by Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark, Jason Isbell, and David Rodriguez will be featured, as well as a number of songs by Clifford and one song by Derr.

Most songs will feature two acoustic guitars, but Clifford will play dobro and banjo on a couple of songs.

There is no cover charge.