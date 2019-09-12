This Saturday will mark the 33rd consecutive year for the Gorman Peanut Festival — now more diversified than ever.

Festival features such as the Goober Gourmet Bake-Off, the Little Goober Baby Contest (5 p.m. in Blackwell Park), festival parade (7 p.m.) and the crowning of the Festival Queen (immediately after the parade) will be staged as always.

Other events will include the Shin Oaks Barbecue Cook-Off (which begins a day early, on Friday Sept. 13), the third annual James Tucker Memorial Miniature Golf Classic (4 p.m.) and the Best Beard Contest (following the queen’s coronation).

Entries for the Goober Gourmet Bake-Off should be there by the 2 p.m. deadline Saturday.

“We try to diversify it,” said Lori Dodd, one of the organizers. “It’s part of our heritage. It’s a very laid-back, cool atmosphere.”

Dodd said that the festival’s attendance has improved ever since it was moved to a daytime schedule to the evening in Blackwell Park.

There will be free live music, plus a street dance scheduled from 8-11 p.m. Vendor and game booths will be open at about 5 p.m. until dark.