It’s been 18 years since 2,996 people died and more than 6,000 people were injured in a coordinated attack carried out against the United States by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda.

For many of us, that morning is etched into our memory forever. We remember exactly where we were and what we were doing when we first heard the news that airplanes were being flown into the World Trade Center complex in Lower Manhattan.

We asked readers to share their memories of that terrible day with us and this is what they had to say:

STEPHANIE WARREN: I was in my 9th grade history class. When my grandma found out about the attacks she came to my school and signed me out of class and took me home without my parents knowing. So I got to watch the news as the second plane hit the second tower. My parents were not amused and sent me back to school that afternoon.

LAUREN DARBY: In Mrs. Hodges 3rd grade class the first year Hook Elementary was a school. I really only remember the teachers all watching it on their computers and crying and everyone being checked out of school.

SHARON FOX: I was on my way to work at the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce listening to Kiss FM on the radio. I was not sure if it was a radio skit so I called my husband to turn on the TV at home.

JESSICA BOWERS: I was in school in Gorman. Walking by the library and glanced at the TV. Went in and sat in shock while watching what was going on.

TIM TURNBEAUGH: I was in 2 places. When the first tower was struck, I was eating breakfast with my grandfather at Linda's Corner Cafe in Cisco. Our waitress, Michelle came running out of the kitchen and frantically shouted "A plane just crashed into the World Trade Center!” We all passed it off as coffee shop gossip and went on about our meals. After a good breakfast, it was time for me to get to class at Cisco Junior College. When I got on campus, I had a few minutes to spare so I went into the Student Union Building, known to all students and staff as "The Sub."

When I entered the building, it was total silence, no one was hanging out and having a Coke, no one was playing pool, everyone was gathered in front of the big screen TV watching what was happening. At that time, the second tower had been struck. I had a feeling of fear and uncertainty.

BRAD CONNER: Comanche Peak Nuclear Plant. Co-worker ran in to tell us we were under attack! We ran to the communications room, huge projector sized TV and watched live as the second plane struck! Gut wrenching feeling!

P.K. WRIGHT NABOURS: Had come to town from work to take my son to the doctor - couldn’t believe what we were seeing - had to tell my son to please not talk about what he saw to his classmates and he begged me not to return to work at the Nuclear Plant but I had no choice.

GINA CARNEY: I was at Bell Helicopter in Fort Worth. Told best not to go home until 3:30. Everyone had a radio on. I called home (and) my family was scared to death.

LYNN HOLDER BOWLES: A daycare center a block from the JAFB in Fort Worth teaching kids ceramic painting. They blocked off everything around us. Most of the kids were military kids. Several military parents came in and told us. We were blocked in and it took awhile before we could leave.

LORI GUTHRIE: I was teaching 3rd Grade in Cleburne. It was before smart phones. A parent dropped his son off a little late and said, "There were two plane crashes in NYC. How weird is that?" Had no clue what it was yet. We turned on a radio in the teacher's break room and immediately heard about the Pentagon. The entire day was surreal. When parents started picking their kids up early, the other kids would ask if everyone was going to be okay. We kept the day as normal as possible, but the truth was we had no clue if they would be okay.

LINDA ALTMAN PERRY: Working for Tecon Water Company in Granbury when my mom called to tell me we were under attack. She said she never thought she (would) live to see a second attack on us. She lived and saw Japan attack Pearl Harbor.

DEBRA HALL: Allen Samuels in Waco to get an oil change in my car at 8 a.m.

JAMES PAUL FLOWEREE: Stationed in Honolulu, Hawaii. Pounding on my door super early that morning. First sergeant at my doorstep with a half dozen other leaders getting ready for war.