As Travis County voters wait on two sitting elected officials to decide whether to make a career change and run for county attorney, a surprise candidate with a diverse legal background has swooped in with her own bid for the job.

Laurie Eiserloh, a longtime Austin-area government attorney with an uncommon board certification in two areas of the law, announced Tuesday she's running in next year's Democratic primary. She promised to revamp some parts of an office where she has worked since 2010 as an assistant to the retiring County Attorney David Escamilla.

The county attorney oversees a criminal division that handles misdemeanor cases and a civil division that represents elected county officials in litigation matters.

"I have the experience to make impactful changes in the office, and I have the willingness to do that," Eiserloh said Wednesday.

Eiserloh is the second candidate to formally announce she will pursue the office. Local defense attorney Dominic Selvera filed campaign paperwork at the end of last year.

Two other possible candidates will decide whether to run by the end of the year. Court-at-Law No. 4 Judge Mike Denton, who has expressed interest in the job, will leave the bench Friday after he submitted his resignation last month. He will hold a farewell reception in his courtroom Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, friends of Austin City Council Member Delia Garza in July filed paperwork to draft her in the race — which many viewed as a nod-wink move to signal her interest in the county attorney position without needing to resign from the one she already has.

Eiserloh's desire to run intensified, she said, after Court-at-Law No. 7 Judge Elisabeth Earle, a one-time possible candidate whom she respects, revealed last month she is staying on the bench and not running.

"At that point, I realized we need a vision for that office," Eiserloh said. "I'm ready to provide that."

If elected, Eiserloh said she would build upon the office's misdemeanor diversion programs, prioritizing court-monitored treatment over convictions that can hamper a defendant's employment opportunities.

But she also wants to make some tweaks, including directing a seasoned prosecutor to review cases filed by law enforcement to weed out the weak ones before moving forward with charges. Eiserloh said she also wants to develop an online portal that would enable a family violence victim to receive updates on the progress in their attacker's case.

On the civil side, she said she would develop a succession model for replacing longtime attorneys who are nearing retirement.

Eiserloh has been practicing government law for 27 years with the Texas attorney general's office, a local private firm, the city of Austin and now as the leader of the employment team in the county attorney's civil litigation division. She is board certified by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization in labor and employment law and personal injury trial law.

After graduating from the University of Texas Law School almost 30 years ago, Eiserloh served as the executive director of the Lesbian and Gay Rights Lobby of Texas.