Members of the Erath County Sheriff’s Office are continuing to support one of their own.

While Chief Deputy Cody Keith continues his battle with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare form of head and neck cancer, that was diagnosed in 2016, the department is selling T-shirts with proceeds benefiting Keith and his young family.

“Cody is a cornerstone member of this department,” said Sheriff Matt Coates. “He and his wonderful family would give you the shirt off their back at a moment's notice, and now they are in a time of need. I encourage anyone that could help out to purchase one or a couple of these shirts.”

The gray T-shirts include the state of Texas with the thin blue line and Keith’s radio number - 102 - on the front.

They are $20 each (adult sizes only) and size 3X are $25.

The department has partnered with Barefoot Athletics and 614 Design Co. for the project.

Orders can be made by calling the department at 254-965-3338 or by clicking on the T-shirt link on 614 Design Co.’s Facebook page.