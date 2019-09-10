Stephenville police recovered a large amount of stolen property including tools, electronics and sound equipment after serving a search warrant Monday at a home in Stephenville.

“We have a significant amount of property and our immediate concern is getting it back to people,” Lt. James Gresham told the E-T. “We know who some of this property belongs to, but not all of it.”

Gresham says the recovered items are connected to at least 20 burglaries of buildings and vehicles that occurred in the past month.

He said an arrest has not yet been made, but expects one soon.

The stolen items are lined up on six tables inside the Stephenville Police Department.

If you believe some of the property might belong to you, call Officer VanDuzee at 254-918-1273.