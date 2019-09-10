Courtney McGuire has recently earned the Girl Scout Gold Award.

Open only to girls in high school, the Girl Scout Gold Award is one of the most prestigious awards in the world for girls. The award challenges Girl Scouts to develop projects which address local and global issues with sustainable solutions.

For her Gold Award project, Project Melting Pot, Courtney focused on shifting the narrative surrounding what it means to be an immigrant in the United States, capturing and editing a 21-minute documentary on the topic.

Told through the eyes of immigrants living in Erath County, the film uses four personal accounts to convey the legal process and trials of moving from foreign countries to America.

Project Melting Pot strives to address and transform the discrimination of immigrants - both legal and illegal - which Courtney attributes to “lack of trustworthy and easily accessible information” and her observation that “a majority of people in [her] community hear the word immigrant and automatically make the jump to ‘illegal Hispanic immigrant.’”

The rhetoric surrounding immigration is a timely topic. A Gallop poll indicating the number of American citizens who believe immigration to the United States should decrease has risen from 14 percent to 31 percent since 2010. Courtney’s documentary demonstrates the lengthy, expensive, and often frustrating path non-Americans take to become United States citizens.

“I chose this project because I feel strongly about making sure that people are informed before they make the decision to pass judgement on their neighbors and fellow community members,” Courtney said. “I have friends and family who are immigrants and I really wanted the chance to share their stories with my community and with, hopefully, the people of my country.”

Her documentary has been shown at various places of worship and organizations in Stephenville.

To view Courtney’s documentary, visit https://youtu.be/v_a22Sfo9ak.