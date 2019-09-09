The Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council has a new exhibit featuring a culmination of works by Mary Waters and her students. The free exhibit is open to the public through the end of October.

After teaching art in public schools for 24 years, Waters retired in 2008 to travel with her husband, Michael, and continue to produce her own artwork.

She missed sharing art lessons and artistic skills with others, so she started teaching two small groups of adults and children.

He students have a large age range and the differences in their artwork are just as diverse. The students that will be featured include Chuck Markham, Judy Sale, Devie Blair, Micah Stanley, Kathy Hudson, Loretta Henderson, Gabriel Neal, Bryce and Jeremiah Andrews, and Abigail Smith. “It is a pleasure to work with my two art classes,” Waters said. “I hope many will come to our exhibit and encourage these serious and fun artists.”

Many of the displayed pieces are available for purchase.

A reception with Waters and her students will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at the CTFAC River North Gallery.

CTFAC has three other exhibits currently on display, including a collection of acrylic canvases by artist Carolyn Gartman at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center; Student art by Noah Sohm at the Stephenville Public Library; and “Ode to Rodeo” by Josey Butler and Blu Dornan at Clark Field Regional Airport.