AUSTIN

City accepting applications

for Bright Green Future Grants

The city of Austin is accepting applications through Oct. 1 for Bright Green Future Grants, a program that provides funding for school-based sustainability projects up to $3,000.

The program is open to Austin school district and Austin-area charter and private schools, and those in cities that use services from Austin Energy, Austin Water Utility or Austin Resource Recovery. Anyone representing the school can submit the application, including teachers, students, parents, administrators and nonprofit organizations.

The program was designed to recognize and support innovative projects that will inspire students to become lifelong environmental stewards. Proposed projects should actively engage students and members of the community with hands-on involvement and learning. Examples include composting systems, rainwater harvesting, organic gardens, rain gardens, bicycle academies and wildlife habitats.

To apply: bit.ly/2krlrhJ.

SOUTH AUSTIN

ATX Kids Club Gala

takes place Sept. 19

The ATX Kids Club Gala will take place from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 19 at Mercury Hall, 615 Cardinal Lane.

Tickets include an open bar, dinner, dessert and music. Proceeds support the ATX Kids Club’s mission to inspire youths to explore and become independent, self-confident individuals. Sponsorships and donation options are available.

For tickets: atxkidsclub.org/gala.

GEORGETOWN

Fundraising campaign

begins Thursday for library

The Friends of the Georgetown Public Library will kickoff of a fundraising campaign for a new home delivery van, WOW:HD, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the library, 402 W. Eighth St.

The goal is to raise $65,000 to purchase and launch a new vehicle to serve users who cannot reach the Words on Wheels bookmobile or the main library. This new van will enable the delivery of library materials to users’ homes biweekly, and provide lobby service to assisted living facilities.

Light refreshments will be provided.

ROUND ROCK

Master Gardeners

to discuss bulbs

The Texas Master Gardener Association, a volunteer organization of the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension, will present “Bulbs and Their Relatives” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Meeting Room B at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Master Gardeners Alice Stultz and Jane Bowman will cover definitions of bulbs, corms, rhizomes, tubers and tuberous roots; proper planting, propagation, fertilization and pruning.

For more information: 512-218-7014.

BASTROP

Lost Pines Garden Club

hosts meeting Tuesday

The Lost Pines Garden Club will host its meeting on “Fall Gardening and Planting Activities” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Bastrop Public Library, 1100 Church St.

Marcus Young, of Bloomers Garden Center in Elgin, will provide information on activities gardeners can do in the fall. The free meeting will begin with snacks and socialization at 6:30 p.m., and club business will start at 7 p.m. followed by the program.

