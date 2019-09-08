This week, Americans will, hopefully, remember and reflect on the somber anniversary of Sept. 11.

Wednesday will not be one of the milestone anniversaries, but it is important nonetheless. It seems as the horrific events of Sept. 11, 2001, drift back into the pages of history, the more likely giving in to the temptation to just move on becomes.

We should not forget the images of the day that ushered in the new “normal” in which we now find ourselves. Gone are the days of showing up at the airport at the last minute and catching a flight as well as the days of meeting people on the “other side” of Homeland Security personnel, X-ray machines and metal detectors. Of course, 20 years ago, no one considered jetliners would be weaponized against us.

Those who are around age 25 and older will never forget where they were in those awful moments. I had just walked into our newsroom when a co-worker called everyone’s attention to the developing story of a jet crashing into the first tower. It was an unbelievable tragedy.

Then another jet struck the second tower, and the world was forever changed. A short time later, two more planes crashed – one into the Pentagon and a fourth, thanks to the effort of selfless American heroes, in a Pennsylvania field.

Many newspapers published “Extra” editions. In Lubbock, the Extra was the first one to hit the press since the Lady Raider NCAA basketball championship in 1993. In fact, we had papers on the street by 12:30 p.m., a remarkably quick turnaround in covering a fluid situation some 2,000 miles away.

These were not just acts of terrorism. They were acts of war on our own soil, beyond the comprehension of at least one generation that had not experienced the carnage of war. All air traffic was grounded. People were skittish because if something like this could happen in America in 2001, anything now seemed possible.

Of course, there were those who said the attacks were “God’s wake-up call” to a fallen nation. Pardon the brief theological side trip, but, from my perspective, God is love and doesn’t cause terrible things to happen. However, God uses everything to bring about good, and many times, we don’t get to experience that on this side of eternity.

And, in the aftermath of the attacks, we heard miraculous stories of first responders running toward danger to save others at their own peril. Their valor cost some of them their lives. We also heard of everyday citizens performing heroic and compassionate acts for others. For the first time on a day that wasn’t Christmas Eve or Easter, churches across the country were filled to overflowing.

In a way, Sept. 11 united the country in ways not seen probably since Pearl Harbor. Political leaders of both parties led. There was actual statesmanship. The news media reported. Keeping up with all of the developments gave rise to the “news ticker” now ubiquitous across the bottom of television screens. The War on Terror was launched, a military action that continues today.

And, slowly but surely, that pervasive united we stand, we’re all in this together feeling began to ebb away. Churches found all those extra chairs brought in for services weren’t needed any more. In fact, as the years have gone by, some churches have more room than ever before.

Air travel is a pain, but Americans have adjusted, and if it prevents another Sept. 11, the short-term inconvenience and various stages of undress are ultimately worth it. The thing to remember about Homeland Security and other law enforcement agencies is the public rarely hears about activity that neutralizes threats before they take place.

And, we’ve become a little more jaded in the ensuing years. In some ways, we’re more divided than ever before. You can almost sense the line of thought: "That deal in New York in 2001? That happened a long time ago. Let’s. Move. On."

Move on? Absolutely. Forget? Absolutely not. My wife, daughter and I took our first trip to New York a little more than a year ago. During our stay there, we rode the subway to Lower Manhattan and spent the better part of a half day at the World Trade Center site. Words cannot do justice to its power and poignancy. Seeing 3,000-plus names of those who lost their lives etched in the stone of the memorial fountain area is a stark reminder not only of what happened, but also of why we can never forget what happened.

From this corner, Wednesday strikes me as a good day (as is, really, any day) to take a moment and be grateful for the rights and privileges we enjoy as Americans and West Texans and for the good things we have in our lives.

Beyond that, it should also be a day to remember the carnage, the destruction, and the grim news accounts of Sept. 11. It should be a day to tell a first responder thank you, a day to let family and friends in far-off places know they’re on your mind, a day to remember what’s really important .... and what's really worth fighting about.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Globe-News.