There’s knowledge, and then there’s know-how.

Tarleton State University imparts both.

“It’s time we show the world that Tarleton Texans receive more than knowledge,” said university President James L. Hurley. Texans Know How — Tarleton’s first campaign tailored to increase enrollment and raise awareness — will do just that.

The campaign makes use of digital and traditional media to proclaim Tarleton’s diverse degree programs and commitment to equip students with the skills they need for promising careers, no matter the field they study. Billboards go up next week and Trinity Metro buses in Fort Worth become rolling advertisements.

A collaborative undertaking by the entire Tarleton family, Texans Know How is built on research by Belmont Icehouse, a Dallas-based creative agency, and showcases students who want more than classroom knowledge. They want the know-how to make a difference.

“At Tarleton students get the know-how to build businesses, create products and conduct life-changing research, to make their mark,” Hurley said. “To find real-time solutions to real-world challenges.”

Texans Know How unifies the Tarleton story. The story that began 120 years ago when the university’s founder and benefactor, John Tarleton, envisioned a school where students have access to the knowledge and skills that improve their lives and communities.

With 100 undergraduate and graduate degree programs, two campuses, three outreach locations and more than 13,000 students, Tarleton has come a long way since its 1899 start. But, Hurley said, there’s still a lot of room to grow — programs and enrollment.

“A unified message, experience and environment gives us a significant competitive advantage to recruit and retain top student talent,” he explained. “Texans Know How fortifies our presence across Texas and beyond, resonating Tarleton’s innovative, can-do spirit. The spirit behind our graduation rates — among the best in the state for regional schools — our alumni honor roll, and our quest to become the leading comprehensive regional university in the nation.

“For too long, some have considered Tarleton State University the ‘best-kept secret’ in higher education,” Hurley said. “No one can say that anymore.”