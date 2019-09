Stephenville High School has announced its 2019 Homecoming Court. The king and queen will be announced on Homecoming day, Friday, Sept. 13.

The members of the Homecoming Court pictured are (front row, from left) Ciara Johnston, Anna Gray, Shayden Toof, Claire Choate, Savannah Staten and (back row) Stevie Pilgrim, Skylar Stilwell, Kade Renfro, Kendal Storrs and Alfonso Moreno.

The Homecoming game is set for 7 p.m. against Abilene Wylie.