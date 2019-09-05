2 stalks celery, thinly sliced
1⁄2 cup each, chopped: carrots and onion
2 tbsp canola oil
2 cloves garlic, minced
1 medium zucchini, chopped into half-inch pieces
1 can (4 oz) chopped green chiles
1 tsp each: dried oregano and salt
1⁄2 tsp each: ground cumin and ground black pepper
4 cups chicken broth
3 cups cooked wild rice
2 tbsp lime juice
2 cups cooked, shredded boneless, skinless chicken thighs
1 pkg. (8-oz) shredded Mexican four cheese
1 avocado, diced, garnish
1⁄4 cup chopped fresh cilantro, lime wedges
In large saucepan, sauté celery, carrots and onion in oil. Stir in garlic and zucchini; cook until softened. Add green chiles, seasonings and chicken broth; bring to boil.
Cover and simmer 15-20 minutes. Stir in wild rice and lime juice. Divide chicken in 6 bowls; top with cheese. Ladle soup into bowls; garnish with cheese, avocado, cilantro and lime wedges.
Makes six servings.