A passenger traveling in a Porsche that crashed while trying to navigate a curve is dead after he was ejected.

Jacob Euers-Kee, 22, of Manchaca, died at the scene. The driver, 21-year-old Dustin Ray Jones of Temple, was transported to John Peter Smith hospital in Fort Worth with undisclosed injuries.

According to a DPS accident report, the crash happened shortly after midnight on Wednesday.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a 2008 Porsche Cayenne was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Texas 108,” the report states. “The Porsche was traveling too fast to negotiate a curve in the roadway and began to skid sideways. The Porsche left the roadway striking several trees and a fence before overturning, striking another tree and catching on fire.”

No additional information is available at this time.