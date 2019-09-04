An Erath County grand jury indicted 18 people Wednesday, including two men allegedly involved in the shooting of a 19-year-old Granbury woman in June.

Erik Matthew Bentz, 19, and Michael Martindias, 21, were indicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the case.

District Attorney Alan Nash called the case “strange,” adding that the charges were upgraded to a first degree felony because the shots were fired from a vehicle.

The men were arrested in July, weeks after the June 22 incident investigators called “totally random.”

Investigators said the 19-year-old victim had been enjoying a night out with friends in Stephenville and was at Allsup’s on the corner of Washington Street and Hwy. 281, preparing to head back to Granbury when the suspects pulled into the parking lot.

“(The suspects) asked the group where the party was and where they were headed, but they felt ignored by the victim and her group so they chased them down the highway,” Sgt. Investigator Ben Moore told the E-T. “We believe alcohol was involved. This was totally random. There is no evidence the groups knew each other.”

When the vehicles reached Bluff Dale, shots were fired, striking the victim in the hip. The victim was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center and is expected to make a full recovery.

Others indicted include:

• Shelby Chambers, possession of a substance, state jail felony, and possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility, third degree felony.

• Crusito Cruz, possession of a substance, state jail felony.

• Iban Guzman, possession of a substance, state jail felony.

• Aaron Hardrick, burglary of a building (pharmacy), third degree felony.

• Gillermo Hernandez, possession of a substance, state jail felony.

• Justin Jewett, assault on a public servant, third degree felony.

• Charles Lee, assault (family violence), third degree felony.

• Samantha Consuelo-Mendoza, possession of a substance, third degree felony.

• Michelle Ortiz, possession of a substance, third degree felony.

• Cecil Peck II, burglary of a building, state jail felony.

• Dayvion Persley-Anderson, burglary of a building (pharmacy), third degree felony.

• James Richardson, assault on a public servant, third degree felony.

• Juan Saucedo, theft, state jail felony.

• Jonathan Shockley, possession of a substance, state jail felony.

• Joshua Swears, driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), third degree felony.

• Brittany Brook-Young, possession of a substance, second degree felony.