Ruby is not your everyday girl. This female dog up for adoption at the Erath County Humane Society loves to run and jump 6-foot fences for sport.

“She is sweet and loving,” said ECHS Executive Director Serena Wright. “She likes to take long walks and to snuggle up on the couch to watch a good movie. If you think you could be that special someone, you can come on down and meet this lovely lady.”