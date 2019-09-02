From poetry and fiction to photography and music, Tarleton State University’s Langdon Review Weekend in historic downtown Granbury brings together writers and artists from across Texas and beyond starting Wednesday, Sept. 4, and running through Saturday, Sept. 7.

Singer, writer and politician Kinky Friedman will entertain at Saturday’s 9 a.m. Champagne brunch, and poet Carrie Fountain will read at Friday’s annual noon Picnic with the State Poet Laureate on the Langdon Center grounds.

The annual get-together — always scheduled for the weekend after Labor Day — will celebrate its 16th edition of the Langdon Review of the Arts in Texas, Tarleton’s annual journal celebrating the most exciting cultural accomplishments in the state and the energy of the four-day festival.

Festivities begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Langdon Center’s Gordon House, with a Texas Small Press Showcase sponsored by Scheherazade Press, Romar Press and Approach the Drum Press.

Readers include Larry Mayfield, Lydia Elizabeth Percy and Teresa Y. Roberson (Approach the Drum Press); Marilyn Robitaille (Romar Press); and Amanullah Khan (Scheherazade Press). A reception follows.

The Wednesday evening event is free and open to the public; other events require registration and/or tickets. Visit www.tarleton.edu/langdonreview for details.

Attendees may enjoy an on-going drone photography exhibit in the Gordon House by Fisher Rinderknecht and Brady Walker of Flight Reach Productions.

A special dinner at Barking Rocks Winery at 7 p.m. Thursday features a reading by New Jersey native Sona Arora, the 2018 Langdon Review Writer-in-Residence, a program sponsored by the Granbury Wine Walk.

Ben Master’s award winning film The River and the Wall, is this year’s film screening, set for 7 p.m. Friday.