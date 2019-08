A soaking rain this week was enough to prompt Erath County officials to lift the burn ban on Wednesday.

The ban had only been in place for a couple of weeks and placed restrictions on outdoor welding.

“Things are just really, really dry,” Campos said at the time. “We have reached the point in the summer when we can really feel the heat. There is no humidity and this just couldn’t be avoided.”

Forecasters say the area could see another chance for rain on Saturday.