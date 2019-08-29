Stephenville police are alerting the public about more electronic skimming devices discovered inside two gas pumps at Lilli Food, located at 1165 W. Washington Street.

According to a press release from the SPD, a technician was called last week to repair one of the pumps and did not observe a skimming device, but on Thursday that same technician returned with parts to repair the pump and made the discovery.

“He subsequently checked all three remaining pumps and found one additional device,” the statement reads. “The technician and store employees contacted police immediately and are cooperating with the investigation.”

The SPD is asking the public to call 254-918-1273 if they believe they are a victim of fraudulent charges.