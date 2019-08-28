Local photography enthusiast, Noah Sohm, will have an exhibit at the Stephenville Public Library presented by Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council.

The exhibit opens Sept. 1 and is free to the public through the end of October.

Born in Plano in 2005, Noah is a freshman at Texas Virtual Academy Hallsville but resides in Stephenville with his family. He only recently discovered an interest in photography, even though the quality of his work puts his talent beyond his years. Describing photography as “painting with light”, he is chief reporter for Stephenville’s 4-H club and takes pictures for church events such as camps and theatrical plays. Along with photography, his hobbies include studying Texas Ranger History, exploring local libraries, and researching his family’s genealogy.

“Noah is a very neat kid,” said CTFAC Gallery Coordinator Emily Moore.“It’s exciting to witness someone with diverse talents and interests at such a young age. I’m thrilled we’re able to display his wonderful art.”

The exhibit is sure to please the eyes, featuring beautiful photography edited by Noah to showcase his creativity. Noah wishes to continue photography after high school and one day hopes to start his own photography business called “Noah J.S. Photo”. In the meantime, you can find his work on his YouTube channel that goes by the same name.

CTFAC has three other exhibits currently on display, including a collection of acrylic canvases by artist Carolyn Gartman at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center; Western paintings and sculptures by Bill Chappell at River North Gallery; and photography by Rafael Sanchez at Clark Field Regional Airport.