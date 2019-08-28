In observance of Labor Day, all Tarleton State University administrative offices are closed and classes dismissed Monday, Sept. 2.

All Tarleton campus locations resume normal operating hours Tuesday, Sept. 3.

The Dick Smith Library, Student Health and Counseling Center, Tarleton Alumni Association offices and the university’s Welcome Center also will close in observance of the Memorial Day holiday.

The university’s Recreational Sports Center will operate on a modified schedule, 4-11 p.m. Labor Day, and will resume normal hours on Sept. 3.

If you have an emergency on campus during the holiday, contact the University Police Department at 254-968-9265 or dial 911.