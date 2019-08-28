The Stephenville Honeybees almost found a way to split the first two sets Tuesday night at home in Gandy Gym against Granbury, but the opportunity slipped away in a 25-21, 29-27, 25-15 loss to the Class 5A Lady Pirates.

SHS head coach Shay Douglas noted that the Honeybees went ahead by a 23-20 margin in the second set, needing two points for the split of the first two in the best-of-five match.

“We could have spun it (the momentum of the match) in our favor,” said Douglas, whose team is now 17-8 overall. “It was a great game for us to learn from.”

But Granbury rallied to take that set before putting it away in the third set.

“Granbury had a powerful and tricky offense,” Douglas said. “Our blocks struggled tracking the offense.

“They were one of the faster offenses we’ve played this year. They took advantage of our missed assignments. They kept hustling and kept fighting. They made busted plays better.”

SHS junior middle blocker Jaydi Griffin has been sidelined with a knee injury, but is getting closer to the point where she will be able to return to action.

“It will be sooner than later,” Douglas said.

Next for the Honeybees will be a road match, this Friday, Aug. 30, at Class 5A Joshua. The varsity match is set to start at 4:30 p.m.