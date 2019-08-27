Austin police are searching for possibly four suspects after a man was hospitalized early Tuesday with gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to a apartment complex in the 1600 block of Rutland Drive around 11:49 p.m. on Monday, police said. The complex is west of the West Rundberg Lane and North Lamar Boulevard intersection in North Austin.

When officers arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Police said the man was approached by multiple men in the parking lot who shot him. The men then left the area on foot and are described as being 18 or 19 years old.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police at 512-974-5245. Tipsters also can call Crime Stoppers at 512-472-8477 or text "Tip 103" to CRIMES.

FINAL: Gunshot Wound incident at 1600 block of Rutland Dr;#ATCEMSMedics have transported a ~30's Male to a local trauma center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. No other information available

— ATCEMS (@ATCEMS)August 27, 2019