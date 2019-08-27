Officers for the Texas Bluebonnet Chapter of the National Society Southern Dames of America are pictured at a recent meeting. Pictured from left: Registrar Bonnie Hurford, Treasurer Heather Lyon, Secretary Mary Curtis, Chaplain Katie Marcum, Vice President Sheri Morgan, President Deborah Hinckley, and State President Jane Power.

The National Society Southern Dames of America is an organization in which women of southern ancestry combine efforts to promote benevolent, patriotic and educational endeavors.

For more information, contact sdbbc19@yahoo.com.