3 employees surrender in deaths at sweltering Florida nursing home

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — Three of the four employees now facing felony charges for the 12 patient deaths inside a sweltering Hollywood nursing home surrendered Monday at the Broward Main Jail.

Jorge Carballo, the nursing home’s chief administrator; Sergo Colin, supervising nurse; and two nurses on duty at The Rehabilitation Center at Hollywood Hills — Althia Meggie and Tamika Miller — are facing manslaughter charges.

Carballo, Colin and Meggie will have to spend the night in jail and appear before a Broward County judge Tuesday morning to see whether they can be released on bond.

Miller, 31, who does not have a lawyer, has been jailed in Miami-Dade County since Saturday evening, records show. It would likely take an extra day to get her transferred to Broward County, attorneys said.

Carballo, Colin, Meggie and their lawyers met about noon at a law office and together went to the jail where they quietly slipped in to begin the hourslong booking process.

“They’re very concerned. They’re upset. I mean, they’re bewildered about why they’re being arrested,” Colin’s defense attorney David Frankel said Monday afternoon.

Carballo, 61, and Colin, 45, each face a dozen counts of aggravated manslaughter, Frankel said.

That’s one count for each of the eight patients who died of heat exposure on Sept. 13, 2017, after three days without air conditioning, and the four who died in coming weeks and were ruled heat-related homicides.

Colin had been left in charge of the building even though he had started working there just about a week earlier.

The youngest to die was 57 and the oldest was 99. Six of the patients who didn’t survive were in their 90s.

— South Florida Sun Sentinel

Participation in high school sports declines nationally for the first time in 30 years

LOS ANGELES — High school sports received a double dose of bad news on Monday when the annual participation survey by the National Federation of State High School Associations showed a decline in sports participation for the first time in 30 years for the 2018-19 season.

Leading the decline was another drop in football participation, with 11-man football dropping by 30,829 to 1,006,013, the lowest mark since the 1999-2000 school year. It’s the fifth consecutive year of declining football participation.

Overall sports participation was 7,937,491, a decline of 43,395 from 2017-18.

“We know from recent surveys that the number of kids involved in youth sports has been declining, and a decline in the number of public school students has been predicted for a number of years, so we knew our ‘streak’ might end someday,” said Karissa Niehoff, NFHS executive director, in a statement. “The data from this year’s survey serves as a reminder that we have to work even harder in the coming years to involve more students in these vital programs — not only athletics but performing arts programs as well.”

— Los Angeles Times

Why is Indonesia moving its capital?

SINGAPORE — Indonesia was in search of a new city to replace its overcrowded and smoggy capital.

The site had to be centrally located and offer ample land to build a city from scratch — requirements similar to those when Nigeria, Brazil and even the United States selected their current capitals.

The Southeast Asian nation sprawled along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” also needed a place safe from earthquakes, volcanoes and tsunamis — a uniquely Indonesian problem that eliminated most parts of the country from contention.

One place, however, met those prerequisites. After months of speculation, Indonesian President Joko Widodo revealed Monday that East Kalimantan, a resource-rich province of tropical forest, was selected to replace the current capital of Jakarta.

If parliament approves, the world’s fourth most populous country could join a small club of nations since the 1900s to relocate their capital, a club that includes India, Australia and Myanmar.

Monday’s announcement brings Indonesia closer than ever to realizing a relocation plan that had been considered for decades by past leaders, including Sukarno and Suharto.

— Los Angeles Times