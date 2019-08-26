Tarleton State University’s Career Services will host a part-time job fair Thursday, Sept. 5. The come-and-go event gives students an opportunity to connect with local businesses seeking part-time employees.

The job fair starts at 1 p.m. at the Campus Recreation Center. Participants are encouraged to bring their resume and other applicable materials.

Employers interested in participating can register for the event at rebrand.ly/jobfair. The registration fee is $50 for employers and includes one table for two representatives and hospitality. Additional tables are available for $15 per table. The fee for additional representatives is $5 per person.

Career Services Center, open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, is located in Room 218 of the Thompson Student Center. For more information, visit www.tarleton.edu/careers.

For additional information about the Part-Time Job Fair, call 254-968-9078 or email careers@tarleton.edu.