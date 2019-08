Stephenville FFA advisors and student officers welcomed new and returning members to its chapter this week.

The officers decided to change some things up at the annual officer retreat. They implemented a New Member Orientation week that will be held Sept. 9-12. This week was designed to teach new members about competitions, available scholarship opportunities and leadership positions.

On Sept. 17 at 6:30, the first chapter meeting will be held at Stephenville High School.