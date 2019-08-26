Enforce laws on books

Massacres influenced by, well, FBI profilers are spot on, look no further than Oliver North. Ollie, a paid consultant, was instrumental in the development of “Call of Duty,” a video “game.” He was also recently president of the NRA. Sales pitches for military style “games” include: “fun, exciting for first shooter enthusiasts,” “biggest first-person shooter,” “best military shooters of all time.” Evolving graphics for “better,” more “lifelike” effect. I’m detecting a pattern here.

Enforce gun laws on the books. As I understand it, the legal purchaser of a weapon is culpable if another perpetrator commits crimes with his weapon. If legal purchasers of weapons that were used criminally were charged and imprisoned, these guns would be secured. One shooter’s gun was confiscated by authorities, subsequently given back to him by father. Was dad charged? Rack a shotgun, someone’s sprinting the other way. Personal protection handguns, teaching children the safety and respect for guns, yes. Hundred round magazines in a gas, not spring-loaded AR, designed for maximum body count? They’re called military style weapons for a reason. It’s sad when my mom and aunt fear the stores. Gun rights, population rights and the right to live.

Is the land of the free and home of the brave being overtaken by the land of the frightened and the home of the led?

Parents, citizens and elected officials have a responsibility. We can choose to sit idly by or we can strive to promulgate change.

Lisa Nichols, Lubbock