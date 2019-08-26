Turnbow-Higgs American Legion Post & Auxiliary Unit 240, recently honored Joanna Lay for her dedicated service beyond the call of duty.

Earning her American Legion Auxiliary membership through the military service of her brother, Joanna was inducted as a member of unit 240 in 1994. She has served several terms as president, secretary and treasurer and was at the helm during a critical Unit re-vitalization period when she, along with Post 240 Honorary Life Members Brad Thompson and John Rogers led a campaign resulting in the $95,000 renovation of the 52-year-old building.

Joanna holds the distinction of being Unit 240’s longest continuous service member since its reconstitution and continues her service in 2019 as Unit 240 treasurer.

For her remarkable and momentous service, and unsurpassed dedication to both Unit 240 and Post 240 membership in regular session on Aug. 20, unanimously voted to name the Unit 240 meeting room, The Joanna Lay Meeting Room.

The Joanna Lay Meeting Room, Brad Thompson Meeting Room and John Rogers Meeting room marquee signs will forevermore acknowledge the three persons most responsible for saving the historical building constructed under the umbrella of President Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s WPA/NYA great depression works programs and a dying American Legion Post 240.