Two Tarleton State University freshmen were killed in an accident Thursday night on U.S. Hwy. 281.

Destiny Ann Thompson, 18, and Alyssa Gayle Green, 18, were pronounced dead at the scene. The girls, who were also cousins, were reportedly heading to Morgan Mill to visit a friend when the accident occurred, a source who knows the family told the E-T.

The girls were 2019 graduates of Jacksboro High School.

A statement from the university reads: “Tarleton State University mourns this loss of young life and grieves with the family and friends of these students. Our thoughts and prayers are with them.”

In a notice to the Tarleton community, the university stated that both students were pre-nursing majors and offered counseling to grieving students.

The accident happened shortly after 9 p.m. Thursday near Morgan Mill.

According to an accident report released by DPS Sgt. Richard Hunter, the young women were traveling in a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by Thompson when, for an unknown reason, the car pulled to the shoulder of the highway and attempted to make a U-turn.

The Nissan failed to yield to a northbound 2007 Peterbuilt truck-tractor that was towing a trailer and was struck on the driver’s side door.

The driver of the Peterbuilt, Robert C. Tyrrell, 59, of Oklahoma City, was transported to Texas Health Hospital where he was treated and released.