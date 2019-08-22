DOWNTOWN AUSTIN

Register for discussion

on Central Health's budget

Central Health, 111 E. Cesar Chavez St., will host “Community Conversation: the Proposed 2020 Budget,” from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday.

Travis County residents can learn about Central Health’s 2020 proposed budget and how they can help shape it. Spanish interpretation services will be available. For other language needs: communications@centralhealth.net.

To register: bit.ly/2KTFv5z.

EAST AUSTIN

Multicultural Festival

takes place Saturday

The International Multicultural Festival 2019 will run from 1 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Sahara Lounge, 1413 Webberville Road.

The free event will feature representations of artists, vendors, businesses, people and communities from around the world. Activities will include music performances, ceremonies and tasting, fashion, arts and crafts, networking and meetups, speakers and vendors.

For tickets: bit.ly/2Nnqlbu.

CENTRAL AUSTIN

Mental health workshop

offered for families

NAMI Central Texas will host a free workshop for family members who have loved ones with a mental health condition from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Nifty Fifty Diner at the Austin State Hospital, 4110 Guadalupe St.

Participants will learn about diagnoses, treatment, recovery, communication strategies, crisis preparation and NAMI resources. Seminar leaders have experience with mental health conditions in their families.

For information or to register: bit.ly/2ZmVqyI.

EAST AUSTIN

Community First hosts

'Endgame' screening Friday

Mobile Loaves and Fishes will host a free movie screening of “Avengers: Endgame” from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday at its Community Cinema and Amphitheater at Community First Village, 9301 Hog Eye Road.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and a blanket, a flashlight, bug spray and to wear weather-appropriate clothing. Food and drinks will be available for purchase from the Community Grille; cards only. Dogs on-leash will be welcome.

ELGIN

Community Cookout

takes place Saturday

The Elgin Community Cookout and Festival, sponsored by area churches, will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Veterans' Memorial Park, 109 Depot St.

The free event will feature an opening prayer, water activities and family games, bingo, live music, lunch, fundraising, a raffle, prize giveaways and closing prayer. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

For information: communitycookout.org.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

School district names

Wellman is interim leader

The Dripping Springs school district board unanimously approved the appointment of Nola Wellman as the interim superintendent, taking over for Bruce Gearing, who will assume his new position as superintendent of the Leander school district at the end of the month.

Wellman was the superintendent of Eanes school district between 2004-14. Since retiring, she has worked as a consultant with several companies providing services related to education. Wellman came to Eanes following 16 years at the Cherry Creek school district in Denver, where she held multiple positions, including five years as assistant superintendent. She will spend several days in the district over the next few weeks, then will start full time Sept. 3.

The search and hiring process for a permanent superintendent will be led by the Texas Association of School Boards Executive Search Services. Community members can help develop a profile of leadership qualities desired of the candidate at meetings from 7:45 to 8:45 a.m., 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. and 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at the district's Administration Building, 510 W. Mercer St.; and from 5 to 6 p.m. at Sycamore Springs Middle School, 14451 Sawyer Ranch Road. An online survey with identical questions to the meetings can be found at bit.ly/2NmAo0C.

WEST LAKE HILLS

New member sought

for Zoning Commission

The city of West Lake Hills is seeking a new member for its Zoning and Planning Commission.

The commission meets on the third Wednesday of every month, except in December. To be eligible, one must be a resident of West Lake Hills. The commission will be accepting applications until Sept. 18.

Completed applications should be submitted to citysec@westlakehills.org.

For applications: bit.ly/2Pl6zjR.

American-Statesman staff