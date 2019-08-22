To say Sunday’s benefit for Chief Deputy Cody Keith was successful is a wild understatement.

The event included a motorcycle ride followed by a dinner and auction at Bull Nettle - and raised $19,600 for Keith and his young family.

Keith was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal carcinoma, a rare form of head and neck cancer that starts in the upper part of the throat behind the nose, in 2016.

“Thank you to the citizens and businesses that took the time to attend or donate to the benefit in my honor,” Keith said. “I am overwhelmed by the amount of support I have

received and will continue to do my best to repay the community. I look forward to serving this community for many years to come.”

Anyone interested in making a donation can do so at the Erath County Sheriff’s Office or send a check to 1043 Glen Rose Hwy. Stephenville, TX 76401.