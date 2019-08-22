It looks like Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen either forgot or ignored an old saying about pigs. Bonnen, R-Angleton, made a serious lapse in judgment following what was considered a successful 2019 legislative session for him. He failed to heed the adage, “Never wrestle with a pig. You both get dirty and the pig likes it.”

Specifically, Bonnen’s mistake was calling a meeting in June with Michael Quinn Sullivan, who heads a far-right, intransigent bunch called Empower Texans. The meeting and subsequent scandal it generated has state Republicans rattled and Democrats hopeful.

Empower Texans has backed unpopular transgender bathroom legislation; supported property tax relief in exchange for higher, regressive sales taxes; backed spending public money for private schools; and backed a bill that would have let Texans openly carry firearms without a permit, as if people aren’t fearful enough. The organization has spent millions of dollars, via an affiliate, to get hardline conservatives elected. This includes funding primary opponents of moderate Republican incumbents in the Texas House. The money has come mostly from several wealthy West Texas oilmen. They don’t like Bonnen. They see him as part of the establishment. They want their hand-picked hardliners to help vote Bonnen out as speaker.

Bonnen and Sullivan have far different interpretations of what happened at their June meeting. Sullivan’s version is that Bonnen wanted to cut a deal: Bonnen would give coveted press credentials in the 2021 legislative session to writers affiliated with Empower Texans if the organization would leave Bonnen alone and help defeat 10 incumbent Republican House members in the 2020 primary.

Bonnen denied offering a deal, initially saying he saw the meeting “as an opportunity to protect my Republican colleagues and prevent us from having to waste millions of dollars defending ourselves against Empower Texans’ destructive primary attacks, as we have had to do the past several cycles.”

Then, Sullivan revealed he secretly recorded the meeting. As of this writing, Sullivan hasn’t released the full recording to the press, but said he played it for some Republicans, who backed Sullivan’s version. If that’s true, Bonnen could be up to his neck in ethical and possibly legal problems. After learning he was recorded, Bonnen apologized for saying some “terrible things.”

Last week the House General Investigating Committee tossed the issue to the Texas Rangers to review. No matter the outcome, the scandal could pose lingering woes for Texas Republicans. As it looks now, Bonnen may be in trouble. He also could face a pitched battle to keep his speakership, assuming he would seek it again.

But Sullivan is hardly clean. Republicans should be wary of dealing with Empower Texans in the future. For one thing, they never know when they might be recorded. The organization already has seen its influence wane. For instance, it spent more than $4 million statewide in 2018 in backing 42 candidates, but only 14 won office, the Dallas Morning News reported. The newspaper quoted former state Rep. Jason Villalba, a moderate Republican from Dallas, as saying Empower Texans is “trying to shift the political structure so far to the right that they’ve fallen off a cliff.” Villalba lost a 2018 primary race to an Empower Texans hardliner, who then lost to a Democrat in the regular election.

A protracted scandal, and the fallout from it, could help Democrats hoping to continue momentum in ending the longtime Republican domination in Texas. Democrats took a big step in 2018 by flipping 12 Texas Houses seats. Some political observers attributed that success partly to Republican hardliners turning off voters. Just because pigs like to get down and dirty, it doesn’t mean they always win.