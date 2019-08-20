1:55 p.m. update: A boil water notice has been issued for Leander High School, Cedar Ridge Apartments, the Shops at Leander complex and properties along Blueline Drive, Leander officials said.

The boil water notice was issued after a large water main break cut water service to multiples areas in the city.

Earlier: Utility crews in Leander are working to fix a large water main break that cut water service to multiple areas in the city, including Leander High School.

The break happened on Bagdad Road near Osage Drive. City officials said it is unclear when water service will be restored.