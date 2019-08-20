Three teenagers have been linked to a string of vehicle burglaries across Stephenville.

Two of the teen suspects, Triston Stanley, 18, and Charles Weinrick, 18, were taken into custody in Hood County.

Weinrick was also arrested by Granbury police in May for allegedly committing several car burglaries in Tolar.

A third suspect, Isaiah Cares, 19, was arrested in Stephenville and has been charged with theft of a firearm. He is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

“We have received 28 calls for burglary of motor vehicles since August 1,” said Stephenville Assistant Police Chief Jason Halsey. “The three that have been arrested have confessed to 12 to 20 of them.”

The first round of burglaries began in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 on the Hwy. 281 corridor on the east side of town followed by a second round near Creekside Townhomes on Aug. 5, Halsey said.

“Four pistols were stolen and investigators have recovered three of them,” Halsey said. “One of things we are trying to remind people of is to never leave anything of value - money, computers and guns - inside your vehicles.

“And lock the doors. Every single one of the vehicles was left unlocked. There was no forced entry.”

Halsey said the investigation remains ongoing and more arrests could be made.