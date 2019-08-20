Stephenville ISD received an A, the highest grade possible, for its overall performance in the Texas Education Agency 2019 A-F Accountability Listing.

According to the Texas Education Agency only 25 percent of the school districts in the state received an A rating.

For the 2018-2019 school year, with a total of 3,682 students, the district averaged a 90 overall compared to the 2017-2018 school year overall rating of 89.

“I think this is the first time in the history of the school that the district has had the highest accountability rating,” SISD Superintendent Matt Underwood said.

In the district’s overall performance details, the district received a 91 in student achievement and in school progress. In the closing the gaps domain, which tells how well different populations of students in a district are performing, SISD received an 89.

Central, Chamberlin and Hook Elementary received an overall score of 79. Gilbert Intermediate received an 81, Henderson Junior High received a 90 and Stephenville High School received an 87.

Underwood said that it’s a trend for elementary schools to score lower than other campuses.

"Elementary schools score lower because they don’t have anything to offset the tests. Like secondary, you’ve got attendance at the junior high, you've got college and career readiness standards at the high school so sometimes that can raise your score and it’s not all about the tests but elementary school, that’s all you got. You don’t have those dual credit classes or the career technology classes so it’s a trend. Hook’s not very excited, but I know they’re fired up and ready to fix that,” he said.

SISD also received an A rating in the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas for fiscal management with a perfect score of 100.